Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

