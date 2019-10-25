Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 66.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 53,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 88.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

