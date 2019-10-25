Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 66.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.
Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 53,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $32.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 88.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.