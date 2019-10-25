Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $50,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $26,399.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

