Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHRS. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 593,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,932 shares in the company, valued at $207,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

