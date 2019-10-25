Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,671. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

