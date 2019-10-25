Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$107.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$2.54 on Friday, reaching C$108.41. 146,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,246. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$61.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.38, for a total transaction of C$31,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,056.52. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total transaction of C$166,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at C$67,736.50. Insiders have sold 3,921 shares of company stock worth $412,554 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.