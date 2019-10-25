Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $16.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $71.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.01 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $96.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Codexis stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,574. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $783.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 30,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,031.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 14,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $203,667.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,000 shares of company stock worth $634,300. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.