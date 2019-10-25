Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,301.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $391,189. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

