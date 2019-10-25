Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

