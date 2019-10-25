Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,534,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 784,938 shares.The stock last traded at $0.94 and had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Laidlaw cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.