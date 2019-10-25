Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.65 Million

Analysts expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report sales of $23.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $23.90 million. Clearfield reported sales of $22.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year sales of $84.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.47 million to $85.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.27 million, with estimates ranging from $93.53 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearfield.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,640. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 58.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 137.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.