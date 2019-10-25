Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 177,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 43,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 121,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

