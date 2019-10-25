Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Paypal were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

PYPL stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

