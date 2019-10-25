Clarius Group LLC Invests $200,000 in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,715 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after acquiring an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.