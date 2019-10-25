Clarius Group LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,875,493. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.