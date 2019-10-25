Clarius Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 89.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $50,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock worth $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.59 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.