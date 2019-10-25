Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,799,000 after buying an additional 719,784 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,249,000 after buying an additional 238,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,775,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

