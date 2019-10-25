Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,158 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $130.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

