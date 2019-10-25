Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. Citrix Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.60-5.70 EPS.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

