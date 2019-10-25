Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. Citrix Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.60-5.70 EPS.
Shares of CTXS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $112.27.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
