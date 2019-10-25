Citigroup Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Neutral

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,402. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 659,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 750,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,290,000 after acquiring an additional 64,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 177.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.