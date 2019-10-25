Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. FinnCap initiated coverage on Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a corporate rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Shares of CIR opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.20 ($0.94).

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

