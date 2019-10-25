CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 79,904 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 81.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79,904 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 442,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider D William Kohli sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cooper Gregory acquired 1,000 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

