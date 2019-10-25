Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CHUY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 104,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $402.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. 6 Meridian grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chuy’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chuy’s by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

