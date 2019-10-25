Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $650.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.03.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $788.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,248. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $823.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total value of $641,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,388.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,367 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,264 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

