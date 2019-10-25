China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Given a $135.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) has been assigned a $135.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNR. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Metro Rural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Donald Riley bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,380.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.