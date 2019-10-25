China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

CBPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of CBPO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,209. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $116.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

