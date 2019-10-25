Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

CVX opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.