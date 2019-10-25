Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,050 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

