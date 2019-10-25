Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 5.2%

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 607,432 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 473,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.79). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 629.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

