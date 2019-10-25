Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $467.06

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $467.06 and last traded at $465.64, with a volume of 35798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $435.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $65,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
