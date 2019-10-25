Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $467.06

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $467.06 and last traded at $465.64, with a volume of 35798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $435.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $65,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

