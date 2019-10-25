Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

In other news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

