Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNTY. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

CNTY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 103,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,282. The company has a market cap of $234.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 135,673 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,856,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 729,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 740,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

