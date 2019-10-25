Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

