CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,528 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

IYR opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

