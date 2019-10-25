Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.04-3.21 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.29-$4.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $47.64 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

