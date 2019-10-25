Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander cut Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,402. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TT International purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,346,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

