Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,685,000 after acquiring an additional 378,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.80.

Anthem stock opened at $259.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average is $269.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.