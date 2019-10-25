Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filament LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,061.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

