Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

