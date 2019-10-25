Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 6,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 731.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

