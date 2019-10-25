Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

V opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

