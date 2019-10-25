Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 275,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $71.79 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

