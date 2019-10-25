Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 185.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

