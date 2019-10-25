Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Xenia Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

