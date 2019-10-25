Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.31 ($6.17).

Shares of ETR CEC1 remained flat at $€4.48 ($5.21) during midday trading on Thursday. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a one year high of €5.90 ($6.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.86 and a 200-day moving average of €4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

