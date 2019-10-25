C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of LON:CCR remained flat at $GBX 378.50 ($4.95) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 510,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,617.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.92. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 443.27 ($5.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a €0.06 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

