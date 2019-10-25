CBS’s (CBS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on CBS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut CBS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.12.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of CBS stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBS will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CBS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.