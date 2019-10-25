Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.99.

CAT stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.73. 7,977,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,580 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after purchasing an additional 995,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

