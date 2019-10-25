Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.99.

NYSE:CAT opened at $133.85 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

