Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.99.

Caterpillar stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

